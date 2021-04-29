Security Beefed up at N’ Assembly, Operatives Screen Vehicles

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

Security was beefed up Thursday as operatives thoroughly screened the boot of every vehicle approaching the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Sergeant-at-arm operatives of the National Assembly and other security agencies supervised the operations, leading to huge traffic build up inside the complex.

Legislative staff, visitors and lawmakers were seen patiently waiting for their cars to be searched so they can go ahead with the business of the day.

Some staff and visitors at some point got tired of waiting and were seen alighting from their cars to trek from the MOPOL gate under the scorching sun.

