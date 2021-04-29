Insecurity: Gbajabiamila Inaugurates 40-man Committee

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has inaugurated a 40-man committee to find a solution to Nigeria’s security challenge that had assumed an intractable dimension.

While inaugurating the committee yesterday, the Speaker mandated it to brainstorm and finding a solution to the debilitating security situation in the country.

Gbajabiamila said the Committee would hold a four-day security summit in May, adding that it would be open to Journalists because of its seemingly sensitive nature.

He stated: “We are all aware of the grave circumstances in our country today, which has been so for some time. It has gotten to a point where this House, seating and deliberating and the Leadership felt the need to constitute this committee to begin to deliberate on how to address and tackle the situation we found ourselves.

“It is in view of this prevailing reality that the House of Representatives appointed a special committee to undertake a comprehensive study of the challenges of our national security from the perspective of the legislature. At the end of it will recommend a practical and innovative solution that will help us to build up our national security and challenges.”

The Speaker stressed that there was a clear and urgent need to take necessary action across different arms and levels of government and to articulate solutions to ensure an effective discourse of the challenges facing the country.

In doing this, the Speaker added that there was need to proceed with caution and wisdom in order not to further compound the problems or create new ones.

“After our meeting yesterday where we met for over four hours, it was clear that we are all on the same page irrespective of ethnicity or party affiliation and religion. It behoves on us as a legislative arm of government to begin to fashion our ways to deal with this problem which seems over the years to be intractable. This 9th Assembly will find a solution to whatever the problem is.”

