FUOYE’s Governing Council Removes Registrar

By Victor Ogunje

The Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti has sacked the university’s registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya, barely a week after he was suspended from office over allegation of gross misconduct.

The decision was taken at the council’s Tuesday’s meeting that was presided over by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Mohammed Yahuza.

A statement that was jointly signed by the Chief Information Officer to the Vice Chancellor, Mr. Funso Ogunmodede and the Special Adviser on Media Matters, Mr. Wole Balogun, in Ado-Ekiti yesterday disclosed that Odusanya’s appointment was terminated on Tuesday during the council’s meeting.

The statement quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina, to have said: “For me as the Vice Chancellor (VC), my emergence was God’s divine mandate and project. So, l will not work against anyone. I have no plan to sack any staff member of our great university.

“However, in line with the council’s directive, we will review all the said appointments with a view to regularise all appointments to ensure that they measured up to our standards, most notably departmental needs, qualifications, proper placement and due process.

“My passion has always been to make life very conducive and comfortable for anyone around me and this is what I have always dedicated my life to. God has really helped me and fought for me. I have nothing to do than to love people around me and spread happiness to all.

“I assure you, no one will be a victim of the suspension of the registrar by the governing council of our great citadel of learning. Rather, staff member shall continue to enjoy the best in terms of incentives to work, proper training to hone their skills and amazing welfare packages that will continue to gladden their hearts.”

Odusanya was on April 20, 2021, suspended from office to pave the way for proper investigation into allegations of irregular appointment during the recruitment exercise of the university between August 1, 2020, and February 10, 2021.

His sack, however, was approved after the council had a critically look at a report presented by the Council Disciplinary Committee, which was set up to review the report of the investigative committee that reviewed all appointments during the said period.

The council also approved the appointment of Mr. Mufutau Ibrahim as FUOYE’s acting registrar.

