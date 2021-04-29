DLM Capital Floats Fixed Income Fund

By Goddy Egene

The DLM Capital Group, has unveiled its Fixed Income Fund which aims to provide capital preservation and income generation.

The fund, called the DLM Fixed Income Fund is classified as an open-ended unit trust scheme and will invest at least 70 per cent of its assets in high quality fixed income securities with a term to maturity not less than 365 days, while a maximum of 30 per cent will be invested in quality money market instruments. According to the company, the fund is constituted by a Trust Deed in favour of UTL Trust Management Services Limited as trustee with 5,000,000 units being offered for subscription at the launch of the fund. The minimum investment amount is N500,000.

The company added that the fund would be managed by DLM Asset Management Limited, the Asset Management unit of the DLM Capital Group.

“DLM Asset Management is licensed as a portfolio/fund manager and investment advisor regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC) in 2009. The fund manager has demonstrated competence in managing clients’ investment needs with its range of products and services,” the firm said.

On the other hand, DLM Capital Group is a developmental investment bank that provides innovative solutions to economic and social developmental challenges that impact the everyday lives of people.

“Since its inception, the bank has concentrated on creating markets, products, and long-term financing solutions to key sectors of the Nigerian economy that would benefit end customers to improve their well-being,” it added.

