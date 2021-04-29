Airtel Africa Appoints Nigerian, Olusegun Ogunsanya, as CEO

By Emma Okonji

Airtel Africa Plc, provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with presence in 14 African countries, Nigeria inclusive, has announced the Managing Director and CEO of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya, as the CEO of Airtel Africa. Ogunsanya will succeed Mr. Raghunath Mandava, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer following the retirement of Mandava, who had since informed the Board of his intention to retire.

Ogunsanya will join the Board of Airtel Africa plc with effect from October 1, 2021.

Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of its operations in Nigeria, which is the largest Airtel market in Africa.

Ogunsanya has more than 25 years’ business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms. Before joining Airtel in 2012, he held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya as Managing Director and CEO. He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and Group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa. He is an electronics engineer and also a chartered accountant.

Mandava will be retiring as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as a Director of Airtel Africa plc and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on 30 September 2021. According to the telecoms company, arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Following his requirement, Mandava will be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a 9-month period.

Airtel Nigeria said it would soon announce the appointment of a new Managing Director and CEO of Airtel Nigeria, who will replace Ogunsanya.

Announcing the appointment of Ogunsanya, the Chairman of of Airtel Africa, Sunil Bharti Mittal, said: “We are delighted to appoint Segun Ogunsanya as the Group’s next Chief Executive Officer. He has displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution, and operational efficiency. It is this commitment, together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery that will enable him to continue to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development.”

According to him,” On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Raghu Mandava for being instrumental in successfully leading and transforming Airtel Africa into a powerhouse telecommunications and mobile money company. Throughout that time, Raghu has worked tirelessly first to repair and then to strengthen Airtel Africa’s business and to champion our stakeholders. As we look forward to Segun assuming his new role in October 2021, we do so from a position of great strength as a result of Raghu’s highly effective stewardship.”

