Ethiopian Opens Covid-19 Testing Lab

Chinedu Eze

Ethiopian Airlines has installed rapid COVID-19 testing devices at its hub in Addis Ababa. This enables transit passengers to test and get results before they get on their flights.

The airline joined hands with BGI Health Ethiopia, a subsidiary of China’s biotech giant, the BGI Genomics Co., Ltd, to launch the high-end COVID-19 testing laboratory at its main hub and the continent’s busiest airport, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

This was disclosed in a statement from the airline in Nigeria signed by the Country Manager, Mr. Shimeles Arage.

The statement explained that the testing center was opened to revitalise passengers’ business by creating seamless travel experience that includes COVID-19 testing to passengers that are departing or transiting via Addis Ababa.

The COVID-19 testing lab is equipped with cutting-edge technologies to provide quick and accurate testing for passengers. It revealed that currently, the lab has a capacity to carry out 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day with a potential to grow further after expansion.

Regular test results can be obtained within three hours, leading to a convenient travel arrangement by reducing waiting time for testing and result collection.

The Ethiopian Airport CEO, Mr. Eskinder Alemu was quoted to have said: “We introduced the testing lab inside our hub at Addis Ababa with a view to address our customers’ challenges in travel and revive the passenger service.

“Originating or transit passengers will no longer have to look for testing centers in the city and wait in lines for COVID- 19 testing. The lab at the airport eliminates the hassle for testing and brings convenience and helps restore passengers’ confidence in travel.

“The facility is the outcome of the excellent partnership between Ethiopia’s flag carrier and the BGI Health Ethiopia towards ensuring the safety of passengers in line with all international requirements.

“We will continue to adapt our operations to the new normal so as to ensure customers’ safe travel with Ethiopian.”

Furthermore, to significantly reduce the time and energy spent for testing, it explained that the launch of the testing center at the airport would elevate Ethiopian customer service and consolidate the airlines’ safety measures at the airport and onboard.

