We’ll Take over N’Delta in 2023, Omo-Agege Boasts

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take control of not just Delta State but the South-South geopolitical zone in 2023.

Omo-Agege added that he had no doubt that the dominance of politics in Delta State and South-South by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would come to an end at the general election in 2023.

Omo-Agege said this at Illah while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation work on the Asaba-Illah Road, an important federal highway linking Delta and Edo states through Asaba and Illah but which has been in deplorable condition.

He undertook the inspection of the road, including the main bridge across the Anwai River, in company of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and his Chief of Staff, Dr Otive Igbuzor as well as several leaders of the APC in Delta North Senatorial District.

According to him, the factors that will decide which direction the political pendulum would swing in 2023 would be dictated by the real level impact the political actors make on the lives of the people in different ways.

He explained his strategy in politics, which he said was development-based and people-focussed.

He said he would swing the loyalty of the majority of voters in the area “to the APC by “putting aside partisanship” and cooperating with relevant stakeholders to deliver visible dividends of democracy.

“The people are now wiser and more politically aware, he pointed out, saying that they would not be swayed or deceived anymore by lots of empty promises but now want to know how you have impacted their lives and communities or environment positively either as political leaders or government.”

Omo-Agege, however, expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work on the Asaba-Illah Road, saying he had put in a word to the construction firm on expectations of the people and the Federal Government.

He disclosed that the project had to receive speedy attention after the people of the area cried to him in Abuja, through the Illah Development Union led by Dr Olisameka Isieawe, to draw his attention to the very deplorable state of the strategic road.

“From what we have seen, we are quite happy with the pace and quality of work, considering the poor state of the road when the people cried to me in Abuja. And, we are happy we are able to deliver for them.”

He said he was not guided in his concern for the development of the different areas by partisan interest as he was not only the senator representing Delta Central but also the deputy senate president.

“Frankly, my mandate is beyond Delta Central Senatorial District. I firmly believe that there is time for election, and there is also time for work.

“The people voted us into the Senate to represent their interest; and, unlike the executive arm, there is no way we can succeed without working in synergy with others.”

He said that he was grateful to Nwaoboshi, the senator representing Delta North district and also Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta, for his understanding and support in the efforts to bring more dividends of democracy equitably to the people, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

On how the APC would take control of the Niger Delta states, Omo-Agege faulted such judgmental observation, saying everything right was being done by him and the party to upstage the PDP in the zone.

He said: “You just wait and see as we head towards the 2023 election. I believe, about a month ago, we had come in here as part of the APC Constitution review exercise. And, I did make a pronouncement that, come 2023, most of the Egyptians you see in the zone, you will not see them anymore.

“You just watch! How else do you achieve it? You get the votes of the people; and, it’s by doing things like this. It is not about ourselves; we have to hearken to the cry of the electorate.

“We are doing what they are asking of us. It is not just about capital development but most importantly, the things that will be impactful on their lives.”

He said that he has already achieved a lot for his people in Delta Central and was now working with Senator Nwaoboshi and others to impact on the lives of the people in Delta North even as he was doing a lot to make similar inroads in Delta South and across other states.

