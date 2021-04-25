Ambassador Maureen Tamuno: Round Peg in Round Hole

Even as she warms up to resume office as the High Commissioner to Jamaica, Haiti, Belize, and the Dominican Republic, Dr Maureen Piribonemi Tamuno has begun to show evidence of being a round peg in a round hole. Tamuno, who has also been appointed as the Permanent Representative to International Seabed Authority, seems prepared to prove her mettle. Indeed, the River State-born woman of substance has hit the ground running with activities that tend to benefit Nigeria. For two days, specifically April 15, and Friday, April 16, 2021, she was in Osun State, where she visited both the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, and the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The visit to the Ooni of Ife was part of activities to discuss issues of mutual relations and seek cooperation from the Ooni, who is also a custodian of Yoruba nay African culture and traditions. Speaking on the occasion, Tamuno, who was spectacularly entertained by traditional dancers from Ile-Ife, thanked the Ooni for the invitation and the hospitality accorded her and her entourage, which she described as “overwhelming”.

In her words, “Kabiyesi, I am thrilled to be here on your invitation as the representative of Nigeria in the Caribbean and Jamaica.

“The Caribbean would be happy and also look forward to being associated with the people of Nigeria, especially those from the South West, who were transported as slaves many years ago through Badagry in the South-West part of Nigeria and Calabar. “So, we have ancestors over there waiting for us to connect. As a woman who believes in the tradition and culture of our people, I was glad when the Ooni of Ife invited me to come here to see and know how to communicate with the people of the Caribbean.

“I have seen and also thrilled; I want to assure your Imperial Majesty that this story would go viral than what you ever thought. As an ambassador of the black people, I am assuring you that I will let people know that there are people known as people of Ife who hold the African culture in high esteem. We would love to bring it to the global space for the world to know. We are working for the cooperation of the two countries and for the people of Ife to get ready to visit Jamaica.” She further revealed that the Jamaicans had not been connected to Nigeria owing to a lack of direct flights from both countries.

“But this is being looked into and will soon be a thing of the past,” she added. In his response, the Ooni, who expressed his joy over the visit by the ambassador-designate, assured her of total cooperation to make her job easy.

The Ooni, who also christened the ambassador-designate ‘Adetamilore( which literally means gift from the crown), further stated that “I am stating here that, as the representative of our country, you have been adopted as our daughter, and we will continue to celebrate you and honour you.

“You are starting well; we are with you; God is with you, and you are going to be the greatest Nigeria’s ambassador ever. God will continue to guide you. Amen.” Her visit to the governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, was also fruitful as the governor showed his appreciation and promised his utmost support.

As gathered, she again paid a pre-departure visit to His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos. The courtesy call was essential to facilitate seamless communication of the progressive plans of Ambassador Tamuno, to further expose the cultural splendour, heritage, trades, and other Institutional aspects of Lagos and Nigeria to investors and the world. His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said with delight that the visit was well-timed and that he will ensure that all avenues are exploited to bring to pass the things discussed.

