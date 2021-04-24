The Demise of Deby

The death of Chadian President Idris Deby as a result of wounds sustained in a deadly encounter with rebels has left many very sad. The spokesperson of the army, General Azem Bermandoa narrated how the president breathed his last defending his nation.

In the 30 years he spent in power Deby had pledged his commitment against insurgents ravaging countries like Chad, Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, all around the Lake Chad Basin. A year ago Deby led an operation named “Wrath of Bomo” against Boko Haram terrorist in the deadly Sambisa Forest. The attack was a revenge on the rebels who killed about 90 soldiers.

Chad alongside Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon have been faced with rising cases of rebel attacks. But the commitment of the late Chadian President Idris Deby was remarkable, taking into consideration that he was the only one among them who led his country’s army to fight the terrorists.

Boko Haram terrorists recently launched an attack on Damasak killing eight people and forced many people to seek refuge in the neighboring Niger Republic. The atrocities of Boko Haram, ISWAP alongside others have led to the loss of 30,000 lives while about two million people have left their homes seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

Both President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and Bazum Muhammad of Niger have testified to the tremendous commitment of the deceased in addressing the issue of insurgency ravaging the Sahel region. But is commendation alone satisfactory? They should try and emulate the deceased in giving their full support as he did to ensure peace and stability in the region.

