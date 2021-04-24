Security Operatives Storm IPOB Base in Imo, Kill Commander, 6 Others

Army officer, three policemen wounded

By Kingsley Nwezeh

A joint security operation conducted in Imo State Saturday killed a suspected militia commander of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) popularly known as “Ikonso” and six other operatives at the headquarters of the group in Awomama village in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

THISDAY gathered that the operation was jointly carried out by the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Security (DSS).

It was gathered that the suspected IPOB commander and other operatives were killed during a fire-fight with security forces.

An army officer and three policemen were wounded during the gun duel.

A security source said, “as the security forces approached the base of the insurgents, they came under rapid fire from the group. In a bold and clinical response, the joint security forces fought back gallantly.

“The forces eventually neutralised the overall commander of the insurgents in the South-east popularly known as Ikonso Commander and six other armed fighters of the group.

“Commander Ikonso is known as the Vice President designate as well as the coordinator of all the militia operations of the group. He was the mastermind and coordinator of the attack on the Imo Police Headquarters, headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities in the South-east and South-south of the country “.

The source further stated that after the fierce gun battle, the security team recovered the remains of Ikonso Commander and the six of his fighters. Several sophisticated weapons including six AK47 rifles, hundreds of ammunition of different caliber and lots of charms, including ‘bullet proof charms’, were also recovered.

Details later….

