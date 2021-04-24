NCAC, Republic of Korea Sign MoU to Promote Cultural Exchanges

Charles Ajunwa

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Korean Cultural Centre of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea have signed Memorandum of Understanding to promote cultural exchanges between both countries. The Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, while signing the MoU in Abuja, stated that it marked the beginning of greater things to come between the People’s Republic of Korea and the National Council for Arts and Culture.

Runsewe said the MoU would among other things establish and encourage an enduring partnership relationship for the development of all facets of the creative, mutual, cultural industries.

The MoU will also take care of modalities for cooperation between the Embassy of Korea and the National Council for Arts and Culture which will facilitate the exchange of participation of artists and arts administrators in organising conferences, seminars and workshops in both countries.

The NCAC boss noted that with the signing of this MoU, special opportunities would be provided for artists that are deemed relevant to present their works through cultural exchange programmes in both countries.

Responding, the Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Mr. Lee Jin Su who was full of excitement with the signing of the MoU, acknowledged the need for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, saying that there is no better time to sign the MoU than now. Mr. Lee Jin Su added that with the cooperation of other members of the Korean Cultural Centre, he will do his best to sustain and improve the relationship between the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the National Council for Arts and Culture.

