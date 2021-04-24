Aishatu, Ahmadu Bello’s Daughter Dies in Dubai at 75

Festus Akanbi

Aishatu, the second daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello (Sardauna of Sokoto) has died at the age of 75.

The deceased’s son, Hassan Danbaba, who confirmed the death explained that his mother died in the early hours of yesterday at a Dubai hospital after a brief illness.

She was survived by five children – one son and four daughters – among whom are a prominent business man, Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba, and Asmau, the wife of Sarkin Sudan, Shehu Malami. She also left behind, a younger sister, who is the last daughter of the late Premier and wife of late Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi.

Until her death, Aishatu was a widow of Ahmad Danbaba, the late Marafan of Sokoto

Aishatu’s father was the first and only premier of northern Nigeria from 1954 to 1966 when he was killed in a military coup.

Late Hajiya Aishatu, who died on April 23, was born on October 31, 1945. She had 23 grandchildren. Her mother was late Aminatu Abubakar (Gwaggon Kano).

According to the family, the deceased will be flown back to Sokoto from Dubai for burial according to Islamic rites.

