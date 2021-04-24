7 Reasons why you should drink Moringa Tea

A cup of Moringa tea in the morning is enjoyable for its delightful flavor and pleasant aroma. Spices and herbs such as cinnamon and lemon basil can be applied to enhance the taste.

Raw Moringa tea leaves are a natural source of a variety of vitamins, for example, Vitamin C, and B6, as well as high amounts of nutrients such as beta-carotene and amino acids. “It is a well-known fact that only 100 grams of Moringa leaves contain a protein content of up to 9 grams” says Amrit Walia ( Amritpal Singh Walia ) Co- Founder of PSAL, Pioneer Sustainable Agriculture Limited, one of the biggest producers of Moringa products in Africa .

In this article, you will learn about the powerful qualities of Moringa tea that will make you consider taking a cup on a regular basis.

Some of the key qualities of this powerful tea include the following:

1. Inhibits Arsenic Toxicity

The symptoms of arsenic toxicity include vomiting, abdominal pain, and watery or bloody diarrhea.

Acute arsenic poisoning can lead to organ failure which is often fatal. Moringa works to inhibit the triglyceride and glucose increases provoked by arsenic.

2. Improvement of Heart Health

A regular cup of Moringa tea can lower cholesterol levels as well as reduce the formation of plaque in the arteries for optimal functioning of the cardiovascular system.

3. Cancer Prevention and Treatment

Moringa tea can reduce the risks of breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men. As an oral anticancer drug, Moringa Oleifera induces the apoptosis of human hepatocellular carcinoma cells.

It is also clear that Moringa tea improves the effect of chemotherapy in cancer treatment.

4. Prevention of Other Chronic Diseases

Moringa tea leaves contain tannins, saponin, polyphenols, and other compounds that resist liver damage, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and all forms of inflammation.

All 13 species of Moringa Oleifera can boost the immune system to fight pathogens in the body.

5. Brain Health

Moringa tea has positive effects on brain chemistry. Moringa is a reliable and effective drug for Alzheimer’s disease. The antioxidant properties in the tea promote the treatment of cognitive disorders.

Moringa further helps the brain cells to replenish themselves, enhance your problem-solving ability, build new connections, and stabilize the memory function.

6. Diabetes Control

Extensive research affirms that the herb can be effectively used to lower blood sugar. The regulation of glucose and other forms of high-carb makes Moringa potentially lifesaving among diabetics.

7. Male Fertility Issue

The ingredients in Moringa tea make the herb useful for reproductive health, especially among men. The high levels of Vitamin C, D, and A boost hormone levels in men.

Vitamin C strengthens the immune system which correspondingly increases sexual stamina and facilitates stronger erections by regulating blood flow to the penis.

Vitamin A in the herb is useful in virility and sperm production while Vitamin D, which contains Saponins, is an important nutrient for energy and testosterone building.

Other minerals present including zinc, calcium, and iron promote healthy and increased sperm production. Moringa tea also acts as an aphrodisiac by enhancing sexual drive and increasing penis size.

Conclusion

Moringa tea has many benefits for both men and women. In women, Moringa can work as a multivitamin and as a mood enhancer.

Moringa tea helps in the secretion of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with memory, mood, and the stress response system. Moringa is indeed a powerful herbal tea.

Give it a try and start enjoying its health benefits today!