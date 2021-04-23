THISDAY Director Loses Mum

Aishatu Ahmadu Bello, mother of non-executive director of THISDAY Hassan Danbaba, is dead.

She died at 75 in a Dubai hospital after a brief illness.

The deceased was the second daughter of First Republic Premier of Northern Region and Sardauna of Sokoto, Late Sir Ahmadu Bello, and widow of the late Marafan Sokoto, Ahmad Danbaba.

Her son, Hassan Danbaba, said arrangements were being made to bring her corpse from Dubai to Sokoto for burial.

She is survived by five children. Among the children are Magajin Garin Sokoto Hassan Danbaba, and Asmau, wife of Sarkin Sudan Shehu Malami.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

