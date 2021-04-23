Ideation Hub Launches Second Edition of African Masterclass Series

Mary Nnah

The Second Edition of the African Masterclass Series, Africa’s foremost online boot camp for social innovators and change makers will be launched across the continent on Monday, April 26, 2021.

The Series is an immersive learning experience that equips early-stage social innovators and change makers to solve pressing problems on the continent and scale impact through innovation.

In order to rapidly multiply impact as well as scale the work of social innovators and change makers, the African Masterclass Series will bring together key thought leaders, change makers and supporters of the African social sector to connect, learn, share ideas and team up to drive social impact across Africa.

A key goal of the Series organisers says, is to strengthen the work of early-stage social innovators by providing them with valuable, real-time resources and mentors to look up to in their journey.

This transformational online bootcamp, provided for free by Ideation Hub Africa will equip, empower and connect social innovators, thought – leaders, visionaries and disruptors with experiential insights and profound learning relevant within the African context.

Executive Director of Ideation Hub Africa, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, expressed enthusiasm. “We are totally committed to equipping impact-driven entrepreneurs so they can effectively drive social impact to solve pressing problems on the African Continent as well as scale lasting impact through innovation, and this is one of the ways we achieve that goal.”

The second edition of the African Masterclass series will run for five weeks starting from Monday, April 26 to Monday, May 31, 2021.

This edition uses a story-telling framework to highlight the importance of embracing social innovation in order to propel Africa forward and speed the development process required for the continent to take her place in the global community.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

