LEADING FROM THE FRONT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila is redefining leadership in Nigeria, writes Efe Edafe

He came on the scene with a different approach to public service. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has redefined political leadership in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila has shown with his interventions on several impasses in the polity that the essence of holding the mandate of the people in trust is to make life more meaningful to the people.

As the leader of the arguably most vibrant House since 1999, Gbajabiamila extended the frontiers of national duty beyond legislative business. He has been an ‘Executive’ legislative leader.

When the chips are down, always count on Gbaja. He will definitely intervene with mostly desirable results. Like he has done in time past, last week, Gbajabiamila displayed capacity and unparallel leadership when he visited striking doctors under the aegis of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at their secretariat to appeal to them to call off the strike.

The Speaker came down on his high horse and did not invite the leadership of the striking doctors but rather went in to negotiate with them. He knew the health of the mass of Nigerians were at risk; many of whom are already devastated by Coronavirus pandemic.

Household incomes have plummeted across board, private healthcare has become a luxury for many. Gbajabiamila waded in fulfillment of social contract as an elected public officer. That is being responsible and shows a great deal of sensitivity to the plight of the downtrodden in the society.

He said: “The decision to visit you is a clear message that we are with you because the role of doctors cannot be understated and to thank you for calling off the strike because of what we have done. We are here to encourage and thank you for calling off the strike and give you assurances that the House will be there with you, talking with the executive on what needs to be done.

“Even the constitution talks about essential services, but there’s nothing as essential a service than that which seeks to save and protect lives.

“We’ll monitor issues being processed, the IPPIS, training fund, hazard allowances which the House championed at the peak of the Covid-19 crisis. All the issues will be addressed. We’re looking to come to a reasonable and acceptable hazard allowance as well as the training fund, which when the supplementary budget is introduced, we hope and expect to justify why this should be accommodated.

“I think it was an oversight in the last budget, but we will do everything we need to do to see how we can capture that. We are inviting Finance Minister next week so that we can talk and see how best we can accommodate all these issues and cement the Memorandum of Action”.

He wasn’t at the NARD secretariat to cajole or play to the gallery. The speaker engaged the striking doctors with the honest intention of salvaging the dire situation. The doctors believed him because they are accustomed to the statesmanship disposition of the speaker. He has served as a strong stabilizing force in the centre.

In his honour, the doctors returned to work. Immediately, the speaker got to work at ensuring that doctors who saved the nation at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic got their dues. Not a few medical personnel lost their lives while trying to save lives. So, it is unacceptable for the speaker that these great patriots will be breaking sweat to get their entitlements.

True to his words, Gbajabiamila-led House of Representatives summoned the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed to appear before the House to speak to grievances of the doctors. In the same order, the speaker also waded in when legislative aides who were reportedly owed wages protest non-payment of their entitlements.

The distraught legislative aides accused the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Olatunde Ojo, of failure to pay their salary arrears dating back to 2019 and the non-implementation of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS). Other grievances include non-payment of minimum wage, duty tour allowance and lack of training and conditions of service.

In his compassionate remarks, the speaker who was moved by the plight of the legislative aides said, “I believe that every labourer should be paid his wages. We are looking into it. While These things can be protracted, not paying wages of 2019 is inexcusable. I will just ask that you be patient. We plead for your understanding. We know there are financial constraints but one thing I know is that this will be resolved amicably and your arrears will be paid. We appreciate you for bringing these demands to our attention and we will attend to them accordingly”.

These gestures are the latest in the series of sustained interventions on crises that could threaten the overall wellbeing of Nigerians. On more than a few occasions, the speaker had to enlist himself as peace envoy both locally and outside Nigeria.

When Nigerian traders in Ghana were facing existential threats occasioned by the draconian trade policy of the country, Gbajabiamila rose to the occasion. He stormed the Villa for President Muhammadu Buhari’s permission to engage the Ghanaian authorities on the controversial trade policy.

Thereafter, he flew to the neighbouring country and spoke frankly with the authorities. Frayed nerves were calmed and a looming diplomatic row was averted by the timely action of the speaker. What of when the hazard allowances of health workers who were battling COVID-19 pandemic hung in the balance? He spoke out in defence of the essential workers and got the federal government to act on their legitimate demands. During the lockdown, he advocated for free two-months electricity for hapless Nigerians who had been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gbaja led by example by mobilizing his fellow lawmakers in the Green Chamber to donate for the course of the poor. So far, Gbajabiamila has proven that elected officials can truly be accountable and responsive to the yearnings of the electors. He has to a large extent restored the confidence of Nigerians in public stewardship.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

