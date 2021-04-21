Anyim Calls for Strengthening of Institutions in Nigeria

By Peter Uzoho

An erstwhile Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has emphasised the need for Nigeria to urgently strengthen the core institutions of the state to enable the country record meaningful progress.

Anyim listed such institutions in the country which are currently weak and not delivering optimally as core pillars of democracy as the judicial arm of government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), law enforcement and security agencies, among others.

He made the call yesterday while delivering a lecture at the Distinguished Annual Public Lecture of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, with the topic, “Political Succession and Nation Building in Nigeria: Problems and Challenges”.

He said those institutions played critical roles in political succession and nation building, regretting however, that political leaders have over time rendered them weak, such that they were unable to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

Anyim stated that the weakness of the democratic institutions and pillars of nation building in the country had made it impossible for the rules of the game to be followed, for the rule of law to be upheld, for leaders to be held accountable and for principles of separation of powers to be observed.

He added that the unwillingness of the political leaders to imbibe and uphold the fundamental pillars of nation building such as adherence to rule of law, fundamental rights, and separation of powers, was at the root of the leadership crisis bedeviling Nigeria.

“Institutions also play vital role in upholding the pillars of nation building and ensuing that persons who go against the rules are held accountable and punished.

“Hence, there is the absolute need to strengthen our institutions by mainstreaming the principles of rule of law and other democratic norms in their operations, beefing up their capacity, improving their independence, setting up internal or corporate governance structures and making them open, transparent and accountable to the people.

“If there is any lesson we can learn from the last American presidential election, it is that strong institutions matter and is a fundamental pillar for nation building and ensuring sustainable political succession. We therefore must strengthen our institutions if we are to make any meaningful progress”, Anyim said.

He warned that as far as the situation continued to be a lacking trait in the country’s leadership, Nigerians shall continue to have challenges in their political succession and nation building processes.

According to him, for the people to agree to stay as one and be committed to nation-building, there must be fairness, equity, a sense of belonging and the governance process should be able to address the socio-economic needs of the people.

