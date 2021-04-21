Amnesty Programme: FG Contemplates Using Maritime Varsity, Okerenkoko for Training

By Sylvester Idowu

The federal government said it is considering using Maritime University, Okerenkoko, in Warri South West Local Government Area to train beneficiaries of the presidential amnesty programme.

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Dickson Diko (Rtd), stated this when he visited the institution as part of his tour to the region.

Col. Diko who was conducted round the university facilities by the Registrar, Mr. Nathanael Eseoghene, said the amnesty office would carry out a holistic inspection of the Nigerian Maritime University, which according to him, must be in alignment with the policy to train the beneficiaries in a suitable environment to enhance their natural talent.

He said the delegation and expert from the Presidential Amnesty Office would be sent to carry out detailed inspection of the facilities to assess its adequacy in catering for the needs of the ex-agitators.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

