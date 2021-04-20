NIS: Still Pulling Weight at 87

Last week, the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors brought together stakeholders in the industry. Emmanuel Addeh writes that though an ageing organisation, the institute remains at the forefront of enhancing professionalism in the all-important sector

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) is perhaps one of the oldest organised bodies in Nigeria, starting in 1934 as the Licensed Surveyors Association under the leadership of the late nationalist, Herbert Macaulay.

In 1960, the name was changed to the Land Surveyors Association of Nigeria and in 1966, was rechristened the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, serving as the umbrella professional organisation for all surveyors in Nigeria, whether in private practice, government or academia.

Floated to represent the views of the surveying profession in the country, preserve and maintain its integrity and status and deal with matters affecting professional interest of members of the institution, the NIS has some of its members scattered everywhere, even holding their own in the political space.

It also seeks to, among others, maintain the highest standards of professional conduct, ethics and discipline among its members, protect their welfare and interest and foster good relationship among members of the institution and members of other professional organisations in the country and abroad.

So, last Wednesday, as part of efforts to recognise those who have distinguished themselves, the organisation pulled together some of Nigeria’s leaders in Abuja at the fellows’ investiture ceremony .

At the event, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Minister of Defence, Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd) and the Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, were presented with the honourary fellowship awards.

In addition, 24 members of the NIS, including the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) Taiwo Adeniran who has, among others, various degrees in Surveying and Geoinformatics; Geodesy and a Post Graduate Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS) as well as the Registrar/CEO of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), Kabir Mamman, were confirmed fellows of the institution.

Also honoured was Damilola Olokeogun, said to be the first female practicing surveyor in the FCT and the north and presently the Head of Department, Commercial and Business Development in the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation and the General Manager, OSGOF Consultancy Services Ltd.

Speaking during the event, Lawan said though he is currently in the political sphere, he felt drawn back to his professional root by the award, assuring of every support needed to change the narrative of the sector, especially in the area of legislation.

Lawan graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1984 in Geography before heading to the University of Cranfield (UK) and obtaining a a PhD in 1996) in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System.

“Maybe this award has brought me back to track. From now on, I will be there for our noble profession more and more. I assure you I will represent the institution and do my best for the institution to be repositioned. We have to change the narrative,” he said.

He promised to push for any legislation that would further enhance the practice of surveying in the country, stressing that the honour was a strong reminder that the profession should be supported by all Nigerians.

On his part, the Lagos state governor, who attended the University of Lagos for a Bachelor’s degree in Surveying & Geo-Informatics and has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management from the same University, highlighted the important role surveying played in his life, saying he received the award “with all sense of responsibility to continue to uphold the ethics of the profession.”

He explained that Lagos would have been more chaotic if not for the attention and priority given to surveying in the state.

Delivering his speech earlier, NIS President, Alabo Charles, who maintained that surveying was critical to nation-building in all ramifications, charged surveyors to endeavour to comply with the laws and ethics to the letter in order to build a sustainable environment for future generations.

He noted that surveyors have always played important roles in national development and an integral role in land development, from the planning and design of land through to the final construction of infrastructure including roads, railways, and utilities and even landscaping.

“We are the first professional on any construction site, measuring and mapping the land and the last to leave. Surveyors also work with other professionals in the built industry including, but not limited to, civil engineers, landscape architects, and urban and regional planners to develop comprehensive design documents,” he said.

According to him, without surveyors, land ownership and land development would be in absolute chaos, adding that the surveyors of today are in a unique position to influence the societies of the future and they need to establish their role as the lead professionals in the area of sustainable land development.

He posited that without proper planning by any government, any attempt towards national development is determinedly planning to fail, stressing that this planning involves an adequate knowledge of engineering, the legal systems and significant local facts.

According to him, the award was given to those with exceptional work and expert contributions to the NIS and the society, while the fellowship is by merit and a charge to continue to de something exceptional.

He urged the beneficiaries to to see the honour of being invested as a fellow of the NIS to distinguish themselves as role models and mentors and to provide qualitative leadership.

The NIS helmsman noted that as experts and custodians of accurate land information and administration, members must be more determined through strict compliance with the laws to build an environment that is sustainable for future generations

In his remarks, the Surveyor General, Adeniran, stated that the ceremony was not only timely, but a bold and patriotic call to surveyors in the country to redouble efforts in the Nigerian project.

Describing the duties and responsibilities of surveyors as sacred , Adeniran said surveyors owe the country and humanity in general the onerous task of combining efforts to build an enviable society of sustainable development.

“The essence of the fellowship award is to promote excellence, and we must continue to support the board towards encouraging quality. There can be no better time than now for the Nigeria society to appreciate the place of surveying and mapping in our national and strategic planning.

“It will not be wrong to state that for many years, due attention has not been given to the critical role of the surveyors,” he stated.

He emphasised the need for heads of various MDAs, policy makers and those in strategic organisations to appreciate the fact that no country can genuinely achieve sustainable development without surveying and mapping.

“This is why I have continually emphasised the relevance of geospatial information in decision making for national planning and implementation especially public policies and programmes of action in our undertakings,” he added.

He commended the vision of the leadership of NIS and its Board of Fellows for the Honorary Fellowship Award of the Institution invested on key functionaries in the country.

He expressed the belief that the recognition of their contributions would encourage the fast track of all the supports needed to deeply entrench surveying and mapping activities in national planning and implementation.

“Hence, the use of geospatial data is fundamental to national planning and every physical development, OSGoF has since taken the frontline in clamouring for the use of data in our national development planning and implementation.

“As I speak, our data centre is almost ready for commissioning. We intend to provide easy access to geospatial data for various stakeholders across the country,” he enthused.

