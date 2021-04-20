Navy Tasks Commanders on Prudent Management of Resources

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, yesterday urged naval commanders to embrace prudent management of resources as a key focus of his administration.

Speaking at the opening of the Nigerian Navy retreat at the Naval headquarters in Abuja, Gambo said his administration would not condone wastages, as he was determined to ensure effective management and operational efficiency in the Nigerian navy.

The CNS said the retreat with the theme: ‘Effective Management for Nigerian Navy Operational Efficiency’, was intended to remind the participants of the critical role played by campaign planning in developing the ability of commanders to understand the task at hand; plan effectively, employ systemic framework to make smarter operational decisions and minimise operations risks at all levels of command in the service.

Acknowledging the need to emplace a robust feedback mechanism, especially one that promotes accountability, Gambo recalled several attempt at stimulating an effective management regime through the emplacement of a robust feedback mechanism that requires commanders at all levels to sign a performance bond.

The naval chief reminded the participants that the retreat was being held at a critical period when the country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic challenges with tightened budget restrictions and multifaceted security challenges across the country.

This situation, he emphasised, called for “prudent resource management, innovation, accountability and deep reflection that would engender patriotic rededication to service.”

He stated that financial management was a key topic for discussion during the retreat, and expected that the retreat would bring “all commanders up to speed on the need for prudent utilisation of resources as the Nigerian navy under my watch will have zero tolerance for wastages”

