GODZILLA WILL RETURN

The Japanese government is going to release radioactive water used to cool the damaged Fukushima reactors into the ocean. The water will be “cleaned” of the most dangerous radioactive materials. No, this is not the plot of the latest Godzilla movie, this is real life.

The powerful filter system is of course safe, although so was the reactor. Things can go wrong, and a polluted, radioactive ocean would be another disaster.

The other issue is that if the filter works perfectly where will the Japanese government store the highly reactive material for the next few million years?

There are so many worries about this and the possible damage to our planet. A better solution must be found. Godzilla will not be happy.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

