BUA Cement Donates Medical Facilities to Host Communities in Sokoto

As part of its corporate social responsibilities (CSR), one of the Africa’s leading cement giant, BUA Cement, recently donated drugs worth N10 million to the host communities in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Presenting the drugs to the representative of the beneficiary communities, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BUA Cement, Yusuf Binji, said the gesture was to make sure clinics and hospitals in the host communities have adequate drugs.

Binji, who was represented by the Director of Market and Sale of the company, Abdul Ganiyu Yusuf, noted that the gesture was an annual event, stressing that the company donated same last year despite the COVID-19 challenges.

He further disclosed that the company also carried out some empowerment programmes in the communities through scholarship, provision of portable water and mosques for the host communities.

According to him, “What you are witnessing today is that we are giving back what the communities had given us.”

On his part, the Special Adviser to the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Corporate Social Responsibility, Alhaji Bello Dan Sarki, thanked BUA cement for the gesture, urging other companies in the state to emulate it.

In his remark, the Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), Abdullahi Adamu, assured the company that the drugs would be delivered to the benefiting communities

