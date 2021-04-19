Power Minister Visits Solar Hybrid Project in Abuja

The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy- Agba will today pay a visit to the Jabi Lake Mall Solar Hybrid project in Jabi, Abuja.

Actis, along with the developer, Cross Boundary Energy (CBE) commissioned the 609kWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project a year ago.

This is the first fully operational solar hybrid project for a Nigerian mall.

There are 1,848 solar PV modules located on the roof of the mall, which generates approximately 850 MWh per year of electricity.

Besides cutting energy costs, the solar facility will cut Jabi Lake Mall’s reliance on polluting diesel generators and will reduce carbon emissions by over 13,000 tonnes in line with the Paris agreement and sustainable development goals.

This world-class clean energy project is an excellent example of private sector investments (Actis) in sustainable buildings and renewable energy in Nigeria.

Jabi Lake Mall is located next to Jabi Lake in Abuja. The mall building adopted a “green-by-design” approach, guided by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) sustainability principles to accommodate solar renewable energy.

The UK company, Actis plans to roll out similar projects across their real estate portfolio in Africa over the next decade.

In a press statement issued by Actis ahead of the minister’s visit, the minister was quoted as commending the team of expertise’s vision of providing clean energy to one of the largest malls in Nigeria.

“The solar hybrid project at Jabi Lake Mall is another example of Nigeria’s pioneering role in clean energy transition and also highlights the critical role Nigeria is already playing in the UK COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC).”

In her words, United Nations Special Representative of Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi noted that, “this represents a good example of UK private sector companies like Actis implementing sustainable clean energy transition projects at scale across the African continent, with a particular focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UK’s COP26 Energy Transition Campaign.”

