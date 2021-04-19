Police Arrest 10 as Cult Clash Claim Six Lives in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

There was panic yesterday at Ikere Ekiti, the second largest city in Ekiti State as six persons were reportedly killed during a bloody clash between two rival cult groups in the town.

It was gathered that the incident started on Saturday night, when a member of one of the cult groups identified as ‘Ojuale,’ was shot dead near Ikere City Hall, Odo Oja area of the town.

A source in the town, who craved anonymity, revealed that Ojuale, an indigene of the town came from Port Harcourt on Friday to attend a friend’s wedding after which he was killed by rival cult members.

The source said: “Shortly after he was murdered, his members came out en masse with dangerous weapons to torment residents of the area.

“The suspected cultists went on a shooting spree, leaving the community members scampering for safety.

“Before now, residents of the community have appealed to the state government to beam searchlight on growing rival cult clashes in the town”, he stated.

To ward off further killings, the police have increased surveillance in the town by conducting stop-and- search on vehicles coming in and out of the town.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying it happened between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

Abutu added that 10 suspects have been arrested in connect with the bloody cult clash caused by rivalry and show of strength.

The police spokesman confirmed that six persons lost their lives and their bodies deposited in the morgue.

“I can confirm to you that it was a violent cult clash between two rival groups.

“About six persons have been killed as a result of show of strength between the two nefarious groups.

“We have begun serious operations there by combined forces of the men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Amotekun corps and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Those arrested are being kept in our custody and by the time we conclude our investigations, they will be charged to court accordingly,” Abutu stated.

