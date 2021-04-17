PDP to Buhari: Nigerians Reject Idea of Continuity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that it welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical tourism in the United Kingdom, but rejected his declaration that Nigerians should expect the “continuity” of his misrule.

According to the PDP, President Buhari must exit the Presidential Villa by 2023 as “Nigerians vehemently reject any idea of “continuity” that pertains to failed economy, hunger and starvation, banditry, killings, terrorism, kidnapping, abuse of human rights, treasury looting, mindless borrowing and other vices that have characterised the APC administration under the watch of President Buhari.

The PDP also said that the statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC), that President Buhari had been “re-energised” after his medical treatment, was a confirmation that Mr. President had been incapable and lethargic, leading to the inefficiency, disorganisation and general misrule that have bedeviled his administration.

The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said, ” While Nigerians are at a loss on the import of President Buhari’s declaration upon his return that what they should expect is “continuity”, our party wishes to remind Mr. President that he was elected for a last term of four years which will end on May 29, 2023.”

The PDP said that it holds the view that whatever purpose his frame of mind on “continuity” was made to serve, that it must not detach from the finality of his leaving office in on May 29, 2023.

Moreover, it said, Nigerians vehemently reject any idea of “continuity” that pertains to failed economy, hunger and starvation, banditry, killings, terrorism, kidnapping, abuse of human rights, treasury looting, mindless borrowing and other vices that have characterised the APC administration under the watch of President Buhari.

According to the PDP, “This is especially as the comment by the APC had already confirmed that our nation had indeed been on auto-pilot leading to shambolic state of affairs in the nation, escalation of violence and insecurity, wrecking of our national economy, policy inconsistency, entrenchment of corruption and impunity, with no hope in sight.”

The party said that while it recognised the humanity of all, the PDP advised that those at the helm of affairs must be honest enough not to take up assignments that are beyond their capacity.

It therefore said, “Now that Mr. President is “re-energised,” his handlers have no further excuses on his failure to lead from the front as he promised, in the fight against terrorists and insurgents, whose activities escalated under his watch.

“Our party therefore expects the “re-energised” President Buhari as the Commander-In-Chief to immediately proceed to Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Adamawa and other states where terrorists have practically taken over communities on account of the failures of his administration.

“Mr. President should also immediately address the nation on how he intends to pay back the huge foreign loans his administration had collected in the last six years, for which the future of our nation has been mortgaged.”, the PDP stated

Accordingly, the PDP further stated that the “re-energized” President is also expected to forcefully commence the recovery of over N15 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders from government agencies including the NNPC, NEMA, EFCC, NDDC among others.

“Our party insist that Mr. President must henceforth take responsibility and end his excuse of not always being aware of issues in our country.”, the PDP stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

