Buhari Commiserates with Niger over Death of 20 Children in Fire Incident

Says incident extremely horrific

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the fire incident that razed a primary school in Niamey, capital of Niger Republic, killing more than 20 children.

In a message to President Mohammed Bazoum, the government and people of Nigeria’s northern neighbour, President Buhari described the fire incident leading to the death of the mostly three to five year olds as “heart wrenching and extremely horrific.”

In the condolence message, the President said: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on this tragic loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and communities affected by this unfortunate incident. Wishing quick recovery to those who were injured”.

