Kwara, Navy Sign New MoU

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said his government would sign a new Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the Nigerian Navy to renew the partnership between the military institution and the International Aviation College Ilorin.

Speaking in Ilorin on Wednesday, while receiving the Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Kamaldeen Adefemi Lawal, who was on a courtesy visit to Government House, Ilorin, the governor regretted that the MoU the Navy signed before his assumption of office was “abused”.

He said the present administration was ready to right the wrongs and prevent a reoccurrence while various corrective measures had already been taken on the violations.

“This did not affect the Navy alone. It also affected the Air Force. We have since re-engaged with the Air Force. Unfortunately, we have not succeeded with the Navy yet. We look forward to a new engagement,” he added.

AbdulRazaq added that, the administration has since been supporting the aviation school to deliver on its mandate, including bringing on board a new management and a regime of accountability as part of an ongoing reform.

AbdulRazaq said the administration would continue to support all the security agencies in the state, and commended the Navy for its commitment to security of life and properties especially in Offa/Oyun axis of the state.

“I want to thank the Nigerian Navy for its supportive role in the area of security and community services. The Nigeria Navy has done well in Kwara State.

“I must commend you for your roles and contributions in addressing internal issues, especially in the Offa/Oyun axis down to Kwara/Osun boundary,” he said.

Lawal, the Flag Officer Commanding said he was in Kwara as part of his nationwide tour of Naval training establishments, and commended the state government for its supports for the institution.

