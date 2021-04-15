News in Photographs: Buhari Returns from Medical Trip

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after a 17-day medical trip to London, the United Kingdom.

He was met on arrival at the Presidential Wing of the airport by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Zubairu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air-Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo, Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Bello and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, among other top government officials.

President Buhari had on Tuesday, March 30, left Abuja for London, the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

The President before embarking on the medical trip met earlier in the day with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the service chiefs to appraise the security situation in the country.

The Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, had said via a statement on March 29 that President was due back in the country in the second week of April.

See photos of his arrival

