Govs Meet over Insecurity, Judiciary Workers’ Strike

By Chuks Okocha

Governors of the 36 State of the federation on the platform of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), yesterday met at the State House, Abuja to deliberate on security issues among other national issues.

Also prominently on the agenda of their meeting was how to stop the ongoing industrial strike by judiciary workers across the federation.

The Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the implementation of financial autonomy for the state legislatures and judiciaries, was also said to be on the agenda.

In Sokoto, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, had said the federal government was determined to push through the content of Executive Order 10 and that there would be “No going back”.

The governors had on Tuesday said that while they were not against the implementation of the law on financial autonomy, they would not be stampeded by the Executive Order.

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had commenced strike, which paralysed activities in courts across the country.

The union had on April 6 embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the non-implementation of the financial autonomy of the state judiciaries.

