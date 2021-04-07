Osinbajo to Decorate New IG

By Deji Elumoye

The newly appointed Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, will Wednesday wear his new police rank.

Baba, who was named IG in acting capacity on Tuesday, is to be decorated with his new rank by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja by Noon.

Baba, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), had his elevation as Acting IG approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

His appointment which was with immediate effect, was made public by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, while speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari had on February 4, 2021 extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for three months.

Details later…

