Buhari Loses Driver, Commiserates With Family

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated the family of his official driver, Master Warrant Officer Sa’idu Afaka, who died yesterday after a prolonged illness at the State House Clinic, Abuja.

The President, in a condolence message issued yesterday evening by his Media Assistant, Malam Garba Shehu, also expressed his condolences to the Government and people of Kaduna State.

He described the late Afaka as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.

Buhari recalled that in 2016 the soldier, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, picked up a bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies and turned it over to the National Hajj Commission, an action which earned him praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to ‘‘bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heavens,’’ while committing the family and friends to divine comfort and patience.

