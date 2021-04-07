Bridge, Partners  Commended for Supporting Access to Education 

Parents of pupils in Bridge Nigeria who are beneficiaries of the Fadahunsi Education Foundation and Oghogho Osula scholarships, have commended Bridge and their partners for their intervention in supporting children’s access to life changing education.

Bridge Nigeria partnered with private bodies and non-governmental organisations that have the mission of improving access to quality education, providing educational infrastructure to improve the learning experience and outcomes and establishment of scholarship schemes for outstanding children in vulnerable communities. Some of the partners are Fadahunsi Education Foundation (FEF), Umu Igbo Unite, Mrs. Oghogho Osula who instituted a scholarship in 2019, to celebrate her 50th birthday, Covenant Light and Yemisi Akinbo.

The FEF scholarship programme is an initiative of the non-profit organisation that promotes and supports access to quality education for families in low income backgrounds. So far, 65 Bridge pupils have benefited from the scholarship which covers their tuition from primary to their university level.

According to Mrs. Folasade Akinsanya, mother of a pupil at Bridge Academy Ijegun, who has been on the FEF scholarship since 2019, said the timely intervention of the scholarship has given her family succour and saved them more resources at this challenging time. She noted that the inflation and harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses has made it even more difficult to survive and make ends meet, adding that the support from the Bridge and their partners is commendable.

“Everyday when I think about how the cost of living has gone up and how businesses are struggling because of the pandemic, it makes me appreciate the quality of education at Bridge and FEF scholarship. We are getting so much at little or no fees. My daughter’s education can continue uninterrupted from primary to university without worrying. I am grateful to Bridge for the FEF scholarship, “she said.A parent of a pupil on the Oghogho Osula scholarship expressed gratitude for the sponsorship, stating that it has lifted a huge burden off her shoulders.

Mrs. Modupe Seidu whose daughter Pelumi, attends a Bridge school in Ikorodu stated, “Since I lost my husband some years ago, it’s been challenging taking care of my family. However, since my daughter received the scholarship, it has been a relief.”

Emphasising on the need for continuous synergy among the government, private sector and civil society on education, the Managing Director at Bridge Nigeria, Ms. Foyinsola Akinjayeju stated that “Bridge believes that a child’s potential should not be limited by their family income, which is why we work with partners to support outstanding pupils from struggling families trying to fulfil their academic dreams for their children.”

