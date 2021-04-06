Lagos Boxer Wins Fastest Bout So Far

Lagos State’s Omola Dolapo recorded the fastest win in the boxing event of the ongoing National Sports Festival here in Benin City. Dolapo outclassed Federal Capital Territory’s Sakiru Olaleye in less than one minute

In other bouts yesterday, Ahmed Wasiu representing Oyo State crashed out to Borno’s Benson Adeyinka in a keenly contested affair. it was a split decision victory for the Borno boxer. Out of the five judges, three gave the fight to Adeyinka.

In Cycling’s 1000m Individual Pursuit (Men), Bayelsa cyclist, Kalizibe Caleb, won the gold in 1min. 20.60secs with Temple Bethel of Edo State settling for the silver in 1min. 20.64secs. The consolatory bronze went to Borno cyclist Emmanuel Gabriel in 1min. 21.32secs.

In the women’s category, Delta cyclist, Ukpereseraye Ese, won her second gold with Edo’s Tombrapa Gripa picking the silver while Oyo State’s Joke Durogbade won the bronze medal.

