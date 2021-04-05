Invest More on Your Wellbeing, Experts Advise Nigerians

Goddy Egene

Some experts in the health and financial sectors have advised Nigerians on the need to pay more attention to their health while still building investments for future.

The experts gave the advice at a webinar organised by the Consumer Awareness and Financial Enlightenment Initiative (CAFEI) in Lagos at the weekend, as part of efforts to encourage Nigerians to be health conscious to guarantee a secure future without any health challenges.

CAFEi is a non-profit organisation focused on research, enlightenment and advocacy for consumer protection.

Speaking at the webinar, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, said, “people’s most valuable resource was the care for the physical, mental and social well-being, advising further that creating work-life balance guarantees good and healthy living whilst elongating the life span by another 30 years.”

Ogunsola urged everyone to take the COVID -19 vaccine, assuring on the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine provided by the federal government.

Also speaking, former Head, Advisory Services, KPMG, Mrs. Bisi Lamikanra said: “When health is absent, wealth is useless, you can only increase the disposable income if you are healthy, therefore take a long term interest and investment in the market.”

She explained that sound health increases financial success by improving productivity, increasing disposable income, reducing financial debts and increasing proportions for savings and investments.

While using his personal experience as an example, the Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Johnson Chukwu, said, “good mind should reside in a healthy body.”

According to him, exercising, eating right and living right are good recipe for a healthy living” noting that in order to achieve financial freedom, investment in our health is incontestable.

“We must produce more than we consume and should we consume more than we earn, this certainly will lead to crisis. When what is earned is exhausted the person becomes a burden to the society,” Chukwu said.

In her welcome address, the founder of CAFEi, Mrs. Debola Osibogun, said: “Investing in our health is a guarantee for long and exciting life, we cannot but give our health its due attention in order to enjoy our lives even at the later stage.”

In her view, the moderator of the webinar, FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, believed that the event achieved its objective of providing a veritable platform that highlighted the importance of investing in personal health as this ensures that the path to a secure financial future is achieved.

