EKEDC Assures of Quality Service Delivery

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has congratulated Christians on this year’s Easter celebration. The company in a statement by its General Manager, Corporate Communications Godwin Idemudia, said Easter is a time of reflection and gratitude to God for His demonstration of love to mankind.

“We join Christians across the country to celebrate this year’s Easter. As we celebrate, we are reminded of the profound demonstration of God’s love to humanity, through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Easter is therefore not just a religious observation, it is a celebration that holds profound lessons of humility, humanity, kindness, empathy and selfless sacrifice as demonstrated by the circumstance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Idemudia said the company was aware that many individuals and families may not be celebrating Easter in its usual fanfare, considering that the world is only just recovering from the effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but added that while such difficulty and challenge may have lasted for a while, it is convinced that in no time the world will be back to normal.

“The impact of COVID-19 is still not lost on us, this year’s Easter celebration will still be celebrated amid mild restrictions and public health guideline, Easter however comes with the reassurance that our world will soon be back to normal”

He said the company remains committed to improving the current power supply situation to ensure there is adequate power supply to its customers during the period of the celebration and beyond. According to him, the continuous upgrade of its facilities and distribution infrastructure was to enable the company consolidate its promise of improved supply to all the customers within its distribution network.

He also said that the company was committed to ensuring that the bulk of its customers benefit from the ongoing National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) and appealed to customers who have registered and yet to receive their prepaid meters to exercise patience, noting that the distribution is in phases.

