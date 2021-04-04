WENA Takes Centre Stage

What the Women Enterprise Alliance (WenA) has begun is raising a banner for women under which they might develop themselves, push the frontiers of what is considered possible for social, cultural, political, economic contributions to Nigeria and her citizenry. So far, WenA has not only accomplished a reasonable degree of its intended objectives but has begun to call Nigerian women to a higher standard – standard pessimists might tag unreachable.

For Nigerian women, WenA is likely the most practical platform for bursts of speed and expansion towards the pinnacle of social and financial life. WenA commemorated this year’s celebration of Women’s History Month (March) with the accomplishments of sky-trampling personalities: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, super economist, development virtuoso, and 7th Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Aisha Babangida, visionary extraordinaire, the brain behind WenA and the initiatives to raise practical pedestals for Nigerian and African women; Amal Hassan, CEO of Global Technologies Ltd., technopreneur, an all-round genius and proponent of all things technological and innovative; Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora (NiDCOM), political Amazon and world-renowned diplomat; and Kofo Akinkugbe, the Bosslady of SecureID Nigeria Ltd., another champion whose work is also recognised on a global level.

In commemorating the Women’s History Month of 2021, WenA shined the spotlight on these five women, crushing the African/Nigerian woman’s image as a passive member of society. But that is the style of WenA, to deliver practical and productive ways for women to be world-class entrepreneurs who could compete globally.

Something else WenA is delivering is an entire spectrum of opportunities and prospects. At the Women Entrepreneurship Programme (WEP) conclusion, WenA graduated 23 women business owners or Wenapreneurs—and inducted them as Wenapreneurs. The graduation was also accompanied by access to finance and networks. In other words, the newly inducted Wenapreneurs would both chart the course for themselves and utilise their newly acquired associations for paving the path for others.

All of these are possible because of WenA and the organisation’s impossible-to-ignore objectives. This has compelled government and non-governmental organisations to gather under Lady Aisha Babangida’s waving flags and her expectations of WenA. One of the latest of these organisations is the National Export Promotion Council (NEPC). This single collaboration between WenA and NEPC is expected to engender boundless opportunities and benefits for Nigerian women in business/business owners.

There is much to expect from WenA in the coming months. Then there is the WenA Conference slated for June and for November, and WEP Stream 3 (10 weeks of coaching and training for capacity building and access to finance).

WenA has begun to do more than rethink boundaries, as its motto insists—it is repairing dignities, remaking the Nigerian society, and reframing the world.

