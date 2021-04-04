Police to Investigate CCT Chairman over Alleged Assault on Security Guard

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said yesterday it had launched an investigation into a case of assault involving the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Umar and a security guard at the popular Banex Plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said the command would be fair and professional in the conduct of the investigation.

A viral video on social media had captured the moment Umar and a security guard were allegedly engaged in a brawl at Banex Shopping Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja where the CCT Chairman went to make a purchase of some items.

The altercation, according to the video, bordered on breach of parking space.

“Following the incident of alleged assault involving the CCT Chairman and a security guard that occurred at Bannex Plaza on Monday March 29th,2021, the command wishes to state categorically that discreet investigation is still on-going.

“Hence, the Commissioner of Police CP Bala Ciroma wishes to reassure members of the public that the command will be professional, fair and thorough in its investigation”, it said.

The command urged residents to remain calm and allow the law to take its cause.

It was gathered that a trader, Mr. Peter Onyuike, was arrested by the Department of State Services in connection with the incident and handed over to the police.

Another trader, Mr. Oyuho Augustine Samuel, is also being investigated for the same incident.

