Uba Sani Urges Nigerians to Emulate Jesus Christ

By John Shiklam

Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial zone, has asked Nigerians to draw lessons from the exemplary life of Jesus Christ.

In his Easter message issued at the weekend in Kaduna, Sani said the occasion offers a great opportunity for Nigerians to take a critical look at their lives and the life of the nation.

He said: "Jesus Christ was humiliated, scorned, condemned and was crucified,"

According to the senator, “Easter celebration offers us a great opportunity to take a critical look at our lives and the life of our dear nation.

“It is a time to draw lessons from the exemplary life of Jesus Christ.

“Jesus Christ was humiliated, scorned, condemned and was crucified, He laid down his life for the salvation of his people.

“Jesus Christ in his earthly ministry was unwavering in standing for the truth, justice and equity.

“He did not discriminate. He had compassion for the poor. He risked his life to defend the vulnerable.

“Despite the travails of Jesus Christ, he harboured no hate in his heart. He forgave his traducers. He gave his life so that the land of Israel and its people will be healed.”

He said Jesus gave his life so that peace can prevail, adding that Nigeria is at the crossroads, facing huge economic and security challenges.

“Communities have been torn apart by strife. Conflict entrepreneurs are holding us by the jugular.

“Their foot soldiers have been maiming our people and destroying properties.

“Fear has enveloped Nigeria, many have resigned to fate. But we must not give up hope.

“This is the time for all stakeholders to rise up and take measures to heal our dear country.

“Let’s make it clear to agents of destabilization that we are one people and are better and greater together.

“Let us seize the initiative, move into our respective communities and preach the message of peace and hope to our people.

“We must change the narrative and carefully isolate the criminal elements in our midst. Let it be a huge and extensive campaign for moral rearmament.

“We must restore the confidence of the people. Restoration of their self-belief is a key step towards their mobilization to resist criminal elements.

“Once we capture the hearts and minds of our people, we would have effectively blocked the sources of recruitment for insurgency, kidnapping and banditry.

“If our communities reassert themselves and peace returns, genuine drive for development can resume.

“We must continue to support our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the dynamic and resourceful Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as they forge ahead with the battle against insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality,” he said.

Sani called on the people to continue to furnish security agencies with vital intelligence information, adding that: “If we all do our bits and remain united, we shall overcome our insecurity challenges.”

