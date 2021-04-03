Kwara Gov Charges Residents on Unity

By Hammed Shittu

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged residents of the state to use the period of Easter celebration to renew the state’s hope, embrace one another and purposefully forge ahead with unity in diversity.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday to mark Easter festivities signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, he said, “I rejoice with Christians, especially in Kwara State, on the commemoration of the historic travails and ultimate triumph of Jesus Christ.

“The moment reminds us of everything that Jesus Christ stood for: his unshakable faith in God, his undiluted love and sacrifice for humanity, his avuncularity and tolerance, and his forgiving spirit.”

AbdulRazaq added, “On this occasion and always, I urge the people of our state, and Nigerians as a whole, to reflect on and emulate these time-honoured qualities of the Christ, and I appeal to citizens to join hands with our administration in the efforts to rebuild our dear state to become the regional and national reference point for human capital development and sustainable growth.

“Once again, I felicitate with our Christian brethren, and wish everyone a happy Easter celebration”.

