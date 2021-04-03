Firm Announces Children’s Day Essay Contest

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Technology firm, SystemSpecs has announced the call for participation in the 2021 edition of its Children’s Day Essay Competition.

The firm stated that the initiative was in furtherance of its commitment to the development of indigenous IT capacity for national prosperity.

According to the organisation, entries are open to children in the junior and senior categories across the country.

It noted that the entries for the competition themed: “Building a more Secure Nigeria using Technology”, should be submitted through the company’s portal latest by May 26.

Speaking further, Executive Director of SystemSpecs, Deremi Atanda said, “It is our belief that a solid technology foundation is necessary for any nation to compete and thrive in contemporary times. The competition’s objective is therefore to stimulate and encourage young Nigerians to become more technologically aware, so they can intuitively consider technology as a natural response to addressing everyday challenges around them.

“The SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition is another expression of the company’s corporate social responsibility which has over the past couple of years been focused on raising a new generation of tech-enabled Nigerians to lead the country to become one where the benefits of technology easily becomes an everyday reality.”

Atanda added that ideas generated from the competition would be put together and shared with relevant stakeholders to serve as a guide for tackling security challenges in the country.

The company informed further that the first-place winners of the competition will get a prize of laptop, headphone and 10 gigabyte monthly Internet data, amongst others.

It stated, “Second place winners in each category would also respectively receive a laptop, headphone and monthly 5 gigabyte Internet data for one year, amongst others.

“The third-place winners in each category would respectively receive a tablet, a headphone and a branded hoodie, amongst others while top 10 Honour Roll winners in each category would also be handsomely rewarded and certified.

“More so,the school that produces the top winning participants in junior and senior categories would be rewarded with 10 and 15 high-capacity personal computers respectively.”

