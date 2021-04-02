New Samsung Galaxy A Series Make Innovation Accessible to Gen Z

By Vanessa Obioha

As part of its commitment to making its products available to all, particularly the trendsetting Gen Z, Samsung recently launched a new Galaxy A series. The phones A32, A52 and A72 come with a higher quality camera that allows users to immerse themselves in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display and enjoy greater peace of mind with innovative Galaxy foundation features including water resistance and a long-lasting battery.

This new powerful innovation makes communication seamless.

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratise Galaxy innovations for everyone,” said Iretiogo Oke, Head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria. “The Galaxy A32, A52and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price.”

The latest A series stands out with its unique camera features. The A52 and A72 allow users to turn 4k videos into 8MP resolution images with 4K video snap; create sharp and steady images day or night and add style and unique flair to content using AR Emoji, My Filter and AR lenses from Snapchat with Fun Mode.

To enable users to enjoy their phones without the fear of running low on battery, the new A series provides a long-lasting battery for users. For instance, the Galaxy A32 and A72 come with a 5,000mAh battery while the A52, a 4,500mAh battery.

The A52 and A72 are equipped with the Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers and external memory up to 1TB. Also, the redesigned One UI 3 helps enable more intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speed, reducing distractions and highlighting important information. The Galaxy A52 and A72 will support software upgrades for three generations, and regular security updates for a minimum of four years.

With a sleek design, the new A series van be found in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

