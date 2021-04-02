Moreplex TV Berth in Nigeria Markets

By Mary Nnah

A new pay TV service provider company, Moreplex TV, is set to disrupt the pay TV markets in Nigeria. This was made known recently in a chat with some journalists in Lagos.

The President/Chief Executive Officer of Moreplex TV, John Okorocha, said his firm is set to break into the existing tough pay TV markets by providing the consumers indigenous contents that reflect the Nigerian tradition and culture at a very reasonable price.

“We will provide flexible payment that will make it easy for the consumers to sign on, at prices so low and so flexible that they will continue to subscribe, we basically will be giving control back to where it belongs, which are the subscribers.”

Moreplex TV, the CEO said, would be focusing on the economics of success in the Pay TV business adding, “with our platform, there will not be any need for anyone to purchase a decoder and not use it.

“Consumers can also return their decoders for a refund, as long as it is in good working condition, we do not think that it is right for Nigerians to purchase many decoders, only for them not to use them but continue to accumulate dust.

“We will use price and quality indigenous contents to keep our customers, we are very confident that our product will be so good that no one will want to reject our service, and that is why we are willing to give you back your money after you have made a purchase”.

Explaining further that Moreplex TV has designed any sort of flexibility that anyone can think of, he added, “we have channels grouped into the traditional packages that most people already know.

“We have daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly pay for the packages, we also have a la carte payment per channel per day. That means that someone can choose to watch a particular channel on any particular day, we also have Pay Per View, in terms of premium contents, like brand new cinema movies, live sporting events, and so on, all will be at affordable prices’.

Okorocha mentioned further that some of the unique channels from Moreplex TV that customers will be enjoying include the Afrocentric group of channels, adding, “Moreplex TV is about us telling our own stories, we are focusing on kids, cultural, and local sports contents, in addition to the international sports and contents that already exist, and we are focusing on quality contents and not quantity that will be unwatched garbage”.

