Communal Clash Claims Three Lives in Edo

By Adibe Emenyonu

Three persons have been reportedly killed in a clash involving two communities of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The crisis, as gathered, has grounded commercial activities in the affected communities.

The recent communal clash, it was learnt, was over a piece of land between Uhonmora and Sabongida communities, which began last Sunday.

It was gathered that trouble started when some persons from Uhonmora went to measure a piece of land at the boundary of the two communities, and were attacked in the process by some persons from the other community.

In the process, some persons got injured during the attack while their vehicle and motorcycle also got damaged.

According to a source, this necessitated the youths from Uhonmora to carry out reprisal in the Sabongida community the following day.

As at last Tuesday evening, three persons had been confirmed dead in the communal clash between the two Owan West communities.

Consequently, commercial activities have been grounded as youths from both communities blocked the busy Ifon – Iruekpen federal road for the past three days, thus, preventing motorists from going through the communities.

The member representing Owan federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, has called for the warring faction to embrace peace.

Ihonvbere, who stated this in a statement, said: “I am unhappy over this ugly incident that has created unrest, tension and closure of business activities in Owan West.

“This is coming at a time when we should be joining hands to mobilise resources to empower our women and youths.

“It is so sad to see persons of the same family turn against one another. It is also a reflection of intolerance, unemployment and lack of investment in Owan West.”

“I sympathise with the families of the victims, including those injured in the fracas. I call on traditional, religious, community and political leaders to urgently wade into the matter with a view to restoring lasting peace and harmony.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command has stated that a team of the Mobile Police Force has been deployed in the area to join force with the ones on ground to restore peace.

The spokesman of the police command, Bello Kontongs, who made this disclosure, said: “The situation in the area as at today (yesterday) is better than it was last Tuesday.”

