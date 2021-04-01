APC National Chairmanship: Sheriff Seeks Nasarawa Gov’s Support

By Igbawase Ukumba

Former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has indicated interest to contest for the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman at the party’s national convention in June, 2021.

Sheriff, who is a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this yesterday in the Nasarawa State Government House in Lafia, when he visited the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, to consult him and solicit for his support.

He, however, explained that he would be going into the race only if the position is zoned to the North-east part of the country, adding that having been a senator, governor for eight years and a former national chairman of the PDP, he possesses all the qualities to effectively manage the affairs of the APC.

Sheriff said he was fully aware that the Nasarawa State governor was canvassing support for the APC national chairman to be zoned to North Central and Nasarawa State, assuring him of his support if that happens.

The former Borno State governor, who is a foundation member of the APC, commended the Nasarawa State governor for the transformation going on in all the sectors of the state economy, and urged him to maintain the tempo.

While responding, Sule, who thanked Sheriff for the visit, equally solicited the support of the former Borno State governor to ensure that the position of the APC national chairman is zoned to the North Central and Nasarawa State.

Sule said he was already campaigning for the position of the APC national chairman to be zoned to North Central and particularly Nasarawa State.

He told Sheriff that if the stakeholders of the party decided that the position should remain in the Northeast, he would gladly support him to get it.

It was gathered that Sule is seriously rooting for his predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, to emerge the APC national chairman at the June 2021 convention.

