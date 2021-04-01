14 Aspirants Jostle for PDP Guber Ticket in Anambra

Party extends sale of forms

By Chuks Okocha

Fourteen governorship aspirants have so far paid and obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Anambra State governorship election.

The aspirants include the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in 2017, Mr. Tony Nwoye who defected to the PDP and has now joined the governorship race for the November 6 election.

The main opposition party has however extended the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms from the earlier stated date of Wednesday, March 31, 2021 (yesterday) to Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Nwoye told THISDAY yesterday that he paid N26 million for the compliance, expression of interest and nomination form for the governorship election.

He was the APC governorship candidate in the governorship election in 2017 but lost to the incumbent governor, Mr. Willie Obiano.

Over 13 other governorship aspirants from Anambra State had paid and collected their nomination forms.

Those that collected the nomination forms are Senator Uche Ekwunife; Dr. Obiora Okonkwo;

Mr. Chris Azubuogu; Wintson Udeh; Valentine Ozigbo; Godwin Ezeemo and Emeka Atiaba (SAN).

Others that obtained the governorship forms are: Chidi Onyemelekwe; Godwin Maduka; Mrs. Genevieve Ekwochi; Ifedi Okwenna; Ugochukwu Uba; Walter Okeke and Tony Nwoye.

According to a statement by the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), the deadline for the purchase of the gubernatorial nomination forms was March 31 2021.

The statement further said that deadline for the submission of all completed governorship forms is April 7.

Akobundu yesterday reiterated the party’s commitment to take over the Anambra Government House, saying the PDP remains the party to beat.

Meanwhile, the PDP yesterday extended the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Anambra State governorship election from the earlier stated date of March 31, 2021 to a new date of Wednesday, April 7, 2021.In the same vein, the party said that the date for the submission of the forms have correspondingly been extended to Saturday , April 10, 2021.

It directed all aspirants, leaders of the party, critical stakeholders as well as the party’s teeming supporters in Anambra State to take note and be guided accordingly.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

