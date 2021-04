Expected back by mid-April

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave Abuja for London, the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement, last night, said the president will first meet with security chiefs in the morning, after which he will embark on the journey.

He is due back in the country in the second week of April 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram