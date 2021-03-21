Umahi Endorses Moghalu for Anambra Guber Race

By Benjamin Nworie

Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has described Dr. George Moghalu as a very good material that will give other parties a run for their money in the November 26th Governorship election of Anambra State.

In a consultation visit paid to the governor at his Uburu Country home, Umahi noted that APC would take over the state with Moghalu as its candidate.

“I commend him so much for the great work he is doing for Nigeria and our people and he is a very good material that will give other parties a run for their money, I am very hopeful that with people like this we (APC) will take over Anambra State”

He promised to give the aspirant moral support and wise counsel to enable him to achieve his target.

Moghalu commended Umahi for the massive transformation in the state.

“I am very proud of Dave Umahi and what he has done for Ebonyi State, South East and the nation. The only way for you to describe Umahi’s performance is for you to go and see and that is what leadership is all about.

“So, I am very proud of him, we are confident that the Anambra State people will trust the APC and give us the opportunity to serve. It is the people first, how to impact on the lives of people of Anambra and Igbo nation is my priority”

While appreciating the governor for the open endorsement of his candidature, Moghalu expressed the hope that the good works of the APC-led government at the center would give him and the party victory in the gubernatorial election.

He assured the people of purposeful governance if elected governor at the poll.

