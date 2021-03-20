Simabel Limited is on a Mission to Break Grounds in 2021

Simisola Tomori – Orimolade is the Team lead at Simabel Limited and also the Co-founder Harcumen shipping and logistics. She was born in Ilesha, Osun State where she had her primary and secondary education before proceeding to Ladoke Akintola University where earned a Btech in Physiology.

Speaking on how she started her career she mentioned, “While in the University, I had engaged in several businesses to sponsor myself when I lost my mum in the year 2010. Ranging from catering business, event management, bags and shoe making, bridals accessories, liquid wash making amongst many others. In 2015 I started out Simabel.ng with the sole purpose of making corporate branding, gift items and souvenirs.”

So far she has worked with Government agencies like Ebonyi State Government, Lagos State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria. Simabel has rendered supply of general goods and branding for Multinational companies such as Dulux paint, Landwey investment limited, Sandtex paint, Portland paint, Rage company, Stanel limited and many more.

Simisola had this to say as regards plans for 2021, “ It promises to be a huge year for us as we are currently working on delivering new projects for the Company. Let me just mention just 1 of them , we tend to have our first ever PRODUCT EXHIBITION in the second quarter of 2021 where we will invite top brands and companies to have a look at our products. We are also writing to top organizations for partnership . Also, we plan to add to our fleet of logistics by getting more vans to expand our logistics services as the demand for haulage increases.”

