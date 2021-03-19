No Fire Incident at Bovas Filling Station, Says Company

Says report on casualties untrue

By Hammed Shittu

The management of Bovas and Company has said no facility of the company was gutted by fire at its petrol and gas filling station at Offa Garage, Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The Executive Director of the company, Mr..Temitope Samson, in a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday and made available to journalists stated that, “the vehicle that ran into the LPG dispenser barricade and pipes thereby causing a loud bang at the filling station had been towed to and detained at a police station in Ilorin”.

The company which is apparently reacting to the recent report on the gas explosion at the station stated that, “At about 11.06 am on that fateful day, an unknown man drove a Toyota Camry car with registration number CB 16 FST recklessly into our Offa Garage Petrol & Gas station.

“He(driver) ran into the LPG dispenser barricade and pipes thereby causing a loud bang.

“Though the driver quickly escaped and disappeared, the minor accident was promptly brought under control as our trained staff immediately applied CO2 dry powder to prevent any fire occurrence.

“All the facilities were also shut down immediately to prevent any unforeseen accident and salw of petrol was however restored after two hours of ensuring that no ugly situation could arise.

“The LPG is still locked down and awaiting DPR safety inspection and certification before resuming sales”.

Mr. Samson added that, “We hereby state categorically that the report, which is supported with a fake picture of a different incident completely unrelated to us, is totally untrue.

“The report also claimed that some people sustained injury in the fictitious fire incident.

“The report is completely untrue. There was no fire incident, and no person was injured in the minor accident that occurred”.

