Biden Stumbles on the Stairs of Air Force One

United States President Joe Biden stumbled three times while running up the steps of Air Force One on Friday at the Joint Base Andrews.

Videos showed Biden with his hand on the railing when he tripped twice before falling over the third time as he walked up the stairs of Air Force One.

After stumbling the third time, the US president stopped for a moment to dust off his knee before he finally made his way to the top, where he then gave a salute before and entered the cabin for the trip to Georgia.

“I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.

“Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs,” she added.

